KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Jabil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. The company had a trading volume of 818,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $126.52.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

