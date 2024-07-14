KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 44,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 224,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,702,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,973,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,845,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,050. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $105.90.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.42.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

