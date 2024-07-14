KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH traded up $7.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.34. 5,640,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,880. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $192.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Stories

