KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. River Global Investors LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 310.4% in the 1st quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 32,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 775,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 98.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

