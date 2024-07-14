KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,681 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 548,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 58,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.2% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 218,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 16,677,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,541,226. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

