KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 268 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.69.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $4.05 on Friday, reaching $159.88. 4,230,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,647. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

