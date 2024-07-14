KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 548 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

