KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 332,053 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 319,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 727,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $1,007,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,575. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE J traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $143.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

