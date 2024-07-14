Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Target by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.