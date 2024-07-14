Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $8.94 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,218 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $5.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $359.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,019,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,667. The company has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.