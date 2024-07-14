Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 7,345,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,485. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.32.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

