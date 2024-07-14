Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $254,336,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.64. 1,810,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,420. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.