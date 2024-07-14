Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New Investment in Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keating Active ETF (NASDAQ:KEAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,438,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,116,000. Keating Active ETF makes up approximately 20.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.84% of Keating Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Keating Active ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KEAT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.50. 342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,072. Keating Active ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $76.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.10.

Keating Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

About Keating Active ETF

