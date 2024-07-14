Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 11,860 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy makes up 0.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Talos Energy worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $147,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth $261,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,972,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,107,363.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,262,500. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. 1,993,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,239. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $429.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

