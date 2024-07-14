Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,875 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.14. 4,505,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,444. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

