Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 25,950 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,950 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 1.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,437,000 after buying an additional 888,621 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $753,497,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,011,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,550,000 after buying an additional 198,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,406,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,043,000 after buying an additional 504,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,489,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

