Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $121.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $121.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Shares of TROW opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.45. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $740,408. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

