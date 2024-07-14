Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Kesko Oyj Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
Kesko Oyj Company Profile
