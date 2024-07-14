Kesko Oyj (KKOYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1343 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Kesko Oyj Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. Kesko Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

