KeyCorp Trims Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Target Price to $25.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.54.

Shares of PHR opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $34.54.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $28,300.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $77,541.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,935,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $226,944. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Phreesia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

