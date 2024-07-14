Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $136.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.84. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after buying an additional 944,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,420,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,559,000 after acquiring an additional 342,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

