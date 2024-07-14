KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KREF opened at $9.66 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

