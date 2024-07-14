KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KREF
Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
KREF opened at $9.66 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.