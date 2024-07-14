Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,300 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the June 15th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFF remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
