Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,300 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the June 15th total of 510,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGTFF remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

