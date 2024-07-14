L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the June 15th total of 147,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 1.8 %

L’Air Liquide stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

L’Air Liquide Increases Dividend

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6191 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

(Get Free Report)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.