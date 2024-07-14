Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,182 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,351 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,308,987 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $171,075,000 after buying an additional 198,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.