Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.79.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LVS. Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance
Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.
About Las Vegas Sands
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Las Vegas Sands
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.