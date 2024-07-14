Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $58,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.79.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $42.73. 3,591,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,733,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

