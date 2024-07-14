LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered LegalZoom.com from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of LZ stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,206 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,818,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,282,000 after buying an additional 1,843,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 3,195.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 943,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 915,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 775,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

