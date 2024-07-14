LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 3.4 %

LZ opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $889,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

