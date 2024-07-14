Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 750 ($9.61) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.73) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. This represents a yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Liontrust Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 26,666.67%.
In related news, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of £19,937.50 ($25,537.98). In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,907.11). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,937.50 ($25,537.98). Company insiders own 12.17% of the company’s stock.
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
