Lipe & Dalton Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the period. Leidos makes up 3.2% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.92. The stock had a trading volume of 964,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,894. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $151.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.33.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

