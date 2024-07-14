Lipe & Dalton Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lipe & Dalton cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $330.48. 1,644,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

