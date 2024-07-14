Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,415 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Rambus by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,149,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $84,756,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $21,853,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $14,332,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its position in shares of Rambus by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 259,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 163,872 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $324,389.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,564. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.