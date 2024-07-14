Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 105 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.43. 700,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,739. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $149.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.01 and a 200-day moving average of $136.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,048.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock worth $13,377,515. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

