Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $432.37 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 23.1% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,391,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,375,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00299773 USD and is down -13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
