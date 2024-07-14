Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LMT traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $463.73. 579,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,230. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

