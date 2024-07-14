Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Antony Spring Sells 18,981 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

M opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.33 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

