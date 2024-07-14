Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Manchester United by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,166,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 202,702 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Manchester United Price Performance

NYSE MANU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 443,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,726. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

