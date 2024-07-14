Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Marvell Technology worth $183,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 223,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,005,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 279,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. 10,190,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,357,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

