McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $290.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.11.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $253.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.33. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,499,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

