Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 166.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock valued at $146,060,559. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $13.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,750,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average of $467.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.