Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $517,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Metals Acquisition by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $17,970,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTAL opened at $14.61 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.