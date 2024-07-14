Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
Shares of MTAL opened at $14.61 on Friday. Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.
Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
