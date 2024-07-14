MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1,568.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 70,558 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of MetLife by 9.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 461,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after acquiring an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MET traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,916,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

