Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as low as $3.28. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 17,313 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

