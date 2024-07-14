Mizuho Increases Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $15.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.
Rivian Automotive Stock Up 8.1 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 374,593 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 101,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
