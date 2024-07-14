Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Moelis & Company worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 536,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.