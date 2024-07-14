Morgan Stanley Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $98.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

