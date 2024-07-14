Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $156.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.90.

TXN stock opened at $201.87 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.53.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

