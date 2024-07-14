MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

MTR Price Performance

MTR stock remained flat at $9.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. MTR has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.13.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.