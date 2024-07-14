Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,228 shares during the period. Murphy USA accounts for approximately 0.7% of Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.36% of Murphy USA worth $31,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total transaction of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 over the last 90 days. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.37. 118,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,285. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.49 and a 52-week high of $489.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

