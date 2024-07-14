MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,355 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 7.36% of MVB Financial worth $21,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 515.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MVBF shares. Hovde Group cut MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:MVBF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,949. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $269.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

