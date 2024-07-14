Nano (XNO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.91 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Nano has a market capitalization of $114.15 million and $1.91 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,031.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00614956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00115656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00263004 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00040478 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00068406 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

